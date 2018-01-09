Janice B Fite

Janice B. (nee Perciful) Fite, age 77 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Friday, January 5, 2018 in Fairborn, Ohio. Janice was born July 20, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky the daughter of the late John Perciful and Norine Riley (nee Sumlar). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – William “Bill” Fite in 2015 and granddaughter – Jennifer Hoskins (nee Warfield). Ms. Fite is survived by four loving children – Darrell Fite and wife Robin of Williamsburg, Ohio, Katherine Carter and husband Delmar of Norwood, Ohio, Mark (Joy Miller) Fite of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Melody Fryman and husband Mark of Fairborn, Ohio; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and one sister – Connie Hill of Fairborn, Ohio. Mrs. Fite will be remembered most for her loving, caring, giving heart, her adorably spunky personality and her courageous will. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Graveside services will follow the visitation at the Buford Cemetery in Buford, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.