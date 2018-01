By Craig R. Hauke, Ripley Life Squad Chief –

The end of the year statistics are in for the Ripley Life Squad. I have decided to make the 911 response information public this year in an effort to let the public know what we do and how busy we are.

In 2017 Ripley Life Squad responded to a total of 750 scene responses. In those scene responses, 329 were in the Village of Ripley, 224 were in Union Township and 197 responses were to cover run/mutual aid.