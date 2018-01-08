Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building

By Martha B. Jacob –

Ripley Village Council met in regular session, Dec. 26 for its last meeting of the year. Alvin Wallace, the newest council member to be seated on Ripley Council was sworn into his new seat, replacing Councilman Dave Otis. Returning council members, Kathy Lewis, Nowana Bingaman and Charles Poole were also sworn into office for the upcoming year.

Darlene Kimball, with Glatfelter Insurance spoke briefly to council regarding switching the village insurance provider. At an earlier meeting, council was informed that the company the village was currently using with the John Wood Insurance Company was no longer available and they would have to switch to get the same coverage.