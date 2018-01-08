Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council

By Martha B. Jacob –

After being used by the Ripley Police Department for less than nine months, Ripley Council unanimously voted to terminate the use of the Blue Line DragonCam Lidar device in the Village, at its Dec. 12 meeting.

Council had approved the use of the device as a way of recording any vehicle speeding just by aiming it at a vehicle in late May. The device recorded the date, time, place and speed as well as its GPS coordinates, automatically.

The device was held by an officer on duty, particularly in school zones, where students had no access to sidewalks.

According to Ripley Police Chief Joel Barnett, the Lidar device was not mounted in a cruiser but was hand-held.