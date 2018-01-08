Charles F Wright III

Charles Foster “Chuck” Wright III, 49, of Georgetown, Ohio died on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home – Georgetown, Ohio. Chuck was a US Army veteran serving as a parachute rigger and after his discharge from the service he formerly worked as an instrumentationist in the field of Construction at Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, Kentucky and Ohio. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and was a member of the Ripley United Methodist Church. Chuck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 19, 1968 the son of Nicole Emery Wright of Aberdeen, OH and Charles F. Wright II (Monika) of Maysville, KY. Besides his parents, he is survived by two step-brothers, Dennis Schrader (Chris) of Columbus, OH and Scott Schrader (Tracy) of Georgetown, KY; uncles, Tom Emery (Joyce) of Georgetown, OH and Gene Wright (Loretta) of May’s Lick, KY; aunts, Alyce Stearns of Aberdeen, OH and Susan Wills of Satellite Beach, FL and numerous cousins, other family members and friends. Services for Chuck Wright will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 7:00 PM, Monday, January 8, 2018 with Rev. Jamie Wirth officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 PM until the hour of the service. An interment will be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home – Georgetown, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, OH 45121 or to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Guestbook at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com