Charles F Wright III Vivian A Wainright Lidar devices in Ripley are gone, says council Ripley Council closer to repairing roof on Metal Works building Winter can be hard on trees Ripley Life Squad responds to 750 scenes in 2017 Tracy L Dodson Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day
Charles Foster “Chuck” Wright III, 49, of Georgetown, Ohio died on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home – Georgetown, Ohio. Chuck was a US Army veteran serving as a parachute rigger and after his discharge from the service he formerly worked as an instrumentationist in the field of Construction at Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, Kentucky and Ohio. He was a graduate of St. Patrick High School and was a member of the Ripley United Methodist Church. Chuck was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 19, 1968 the son of Nicole Emery Wright of Aberdeen, OH and Charles F. Wright II (Monika) of Maysville, KY. Besides his parents, he is survived by two step-brothers, Dennis Schrader (Chris) of Columbus, OH and Scott Schrader (Tracy) of Georgetown, KY; uncles, Tom Emery (Joyce) of Georgetown, OH and Gene Wright (Loretta) of May’s Lick, KY; aunts, Alyce Stearns of Aberdeen, OH and Susan Wills of Satellite Beach, FL and numerous cousins, other family members and friends. Services for Chuck Wright will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 7:00 PM, Monday, January 8, 2018 with Rev. Jamie Wirth officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5:00 PM until the hour of the service. An interment will be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery, Ripley, Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home – Georgetown, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, OH 45121 or to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Guestbook at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com

