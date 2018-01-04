Dorothy Thomas Broncos are BC Holiday Tourney champs Lady Warriors win 3rd straight BC Holiday Tournament Jays take two in Pepsi Classic Lady Jays cap off Pepsi Classic with victory over St. Patrick Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars
Dorothy Thomas nee Blevins, 88, would have been 89 on January 30, of Georgetown, passed away on New Year’s Day, 2018 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. She was born January 30, 1929 in Greenup County, Kentucky. She was the second oldest of 14 Appalachian farm children to the late Andy and Lona (nee Jones) Blevins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jenny and brother-in-law, Paul Miles; brothers, David and Carey Blevins; brother, Denny and sister-in-law, Donna FayBlevins and brothers-in-law, Curt Reynolds and June Reynolds. Dorothy was one of the first 10,000 enlisted in the newly created United States Air Force. She attended college on the GI Bill and became a teacher. She began teaching in a two room Kentucky school house in 1956. She finished her degree at Morehead State in 1962 and continued to teach until the mid 90’s. She taught in the Ironton Ohio area, Ottawa County Ohio and in Georgia. She is survived by her son, Mac Webb; grandsons, Andrew and Anthony; brothers, Bob (Jan), Gord (Ester Fay), Charles, Allie (Rose), George (Sherry); sisters, Roselle (Tommy) Rice, Sue Reynolds, Mary Hughes, Evelyn Click, Deloris (Theodore) Leach and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 13, 2018 at the Blevins Family Cemetery in Argillite, KY. Arrangements are by E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, OH. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.

