Written by Ripley Bee

Paul Nevels was born at Nevelsville, Kentucky, on November 11, 1925, the son of the late Hobert J. and Zona L. Nevels. He departed this life peacefully at the Villas of Georgetown, Georgetown, Ohio, on January 1, 2018, to ring in the new year in Heaven with his beloved wife of 73 years, Daisy Delphia Nevels, who predeceased him by 16 days. He was 92 years, one month and 21 days.

Three children were added to this union: April (James) Icsman of Pittsburgh, PA; Jill (Marvin) Nevels-Haught of Mount Vernon, OH; and Paula (Scott)Brown of Georgetown, OH. He leaves behind 11 beloved grandchildren and 13 beloved great-grandchildren, including Daisy Rayne Wilhelm, born December 19, 2017.

Preceding him in death were his mother, father, step-father John W. Blevins, brother Parker J. Nevels, sister-in-law Genevieve Nevels, sister-in-law George Ann Nevels, nephew Stephen Nevels and great niece Laurel Archer. He is survived by siblings Philip (Dot), Tilman (Martha), Harold (Jackie), Matthew (Frances), Nathan (Ann), and Katherine J. Parks (Herman) and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

From his humble beginning in rural Kentucky, he went on to serve in the Civilian Conservation Corps and WWII (US Navy). He attended Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Pineville, KY; Georgetown University in Georgetown, KY; Miami University in Oxford, OH; and Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY.

He spent over 60 years in the ministry as a church-starter, home missionary and pastor for the Southern Baptist Convention serving primarily in Ohio, but also in Kentucky, New York and PA.  He started or assisted with over 150 churches, including the first Southern Baptist work in the Pittsburgh area, meeting October 30, 1959, at the Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium.

His last ministry was at the First Baptist Church of Mount Orab as Associate Pastor and Minister to Seniors, a position he held for 13 years until April, 2010, when he suffered a stroke rendering him unable to speak. Even after retirement, Daisy and he continued to be a blessing to all they came into contact.

His work continues to this day through the countless men and women he mentored in the ministry.  Paul and Daisy’s selfless acts to hundreds will never be forgotten.

His life will be celebrated at First Baptist Church of Mount Orab, 704 S. High Street, Mount Orab, Ohio, Jonathan Lawler, pastor, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at noon.  The officiating minister will be Reverend Marvin Haught, pastor, Brandon Baptist Church, Brandon, Ohio.   Visitation will occur at the Cahall Funeral Home, Mount Orab, Ohio, Friday, January 5, 2017, from 6 – 8 PM and at the church from 11 AM – 12 PM, January 6, 2017. Internment and graveside service will be held at the Mt. Orab Cemetery immediately following the service.

The family is requesting that flowers and memorials please be sent to the Cahall Funeral Home, 101 Liming Farm Rd, Mt Orab, OH 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

