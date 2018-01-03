Michael N Davis Alan P Johnson Paul Nevels James L Ballein Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA Lawrence J Reynolds Chester L Sininger John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench
Michael N. Davis, 61 years of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017. Mike was born May 6, 1956 in Hillsboro, the son of Wilbur N. and Ruth A. (Martin) Davis of Hillsboro. Mike was a 1974 graduate of Hillsboro High School; attended Ohio Northern University; a 1978 graduate of the 101st Academy Class of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Mike retired in 1999 after 22 years of service from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. In 2000 Mike started a career in banking with First State Bank. Mike was a former DeMolay Member; 1996 Trooper of the Year at the Georgetown Post; Treasurer of the Ohio Troopers Coalition; Past President of the Ohio Troopers Caring and was serving as the Secretary of the Hillsboro Rotary Club. Beside his parents Wilbur and Ruth Davis, Mike is survived by his wife Rhonda J. (Rawlins) Davis who were united in marriage on September 15, 1979. He is survived by two sons, Gregory M. (Whitney S.) Davis of Circleville, OH. and Nicholas G. Davis of Cincinnati, OH.; two daughters, Kristin M.L. (Robert P.) Finnerty of Howard, OH. and Jaimee R. Davis of Cincinnati, OH.; three grandchildren, Sage Finnerty, Madison Finnerty and Gideon G. Davis; one sister, Debra J. (Michael) Fenner of Washington C.H., OH.; two nephews, Cory (Ashley) Fenner and Kyle (Kara) Fenner; father-in- law and mother-in- law, Kenny and Connie Rawlins of Jackson, OH.; several aunts, uncles, great nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service will be held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 West Walnut Street, Hillsboro, OH. with Dave J. Houghton officiating. Burial will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Hillsboro Church of Christ and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Family requests memorials to the donor’s favorite charity.

