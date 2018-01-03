James L Ballein

James Lewis Ballein, age 83 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Sunday, January 1, 2018 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired aircraft engine inspector for General Electric, a 50 year member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, a former volunteer fireman for the Mt. Orab Fire Department and a member of the UAW. James was born February 13, 1934 in Sardinia, Ohio the son of the late Howard and Goldie (Miller) Ballein. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Fae (Williams) Ballein in 2004, one brother – Clyde Ballein and one sister – Ruth Waits.

Mr. Ballein is survived by two sons – James Kenneth Ballein and wife Tina of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Stephen Ray Ballein and wife Carrie of Bethel, Ohio; two grandchildren – Benjamin Lewis Ballein and wife Megan of Eastgate, Ohio and Erinn Rae Evans and husband Ted of Owensboro, Kentucky; two great grandchildren – Brooklyn Ballein and Joseph Boone Evans; one brother – Carl Ballein and wife Rosalie of Mt.Orab, Ohio and two sisters – Ferne VanVuren and husband Varen of Midland, Ohio and Linda Ross of Sardinia, Ohio.

Masonic and Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 6, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mike Haley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Blue Ash OH 45242.

