RPD donates gifts to kindergarten students

By Wayne Gates –

The Ripley Police Department recently gave an early Christmas present to area kindergarten students.

Sergeant Corey Herren and Chief Joel Barnett, along with K-9 officer Bragi, delivered the gifts to kids at Ripley, Eastern and Georgetown schools.

“I would like to thank the Ripley Police Department for their generous gift to all of our kindergartners. It’s a great way to foster a positive relationship between the police and our children,” said Ripley Superintendent James Wilkins.

“I think it’s great that our police present such a positive image and positive role models for our kindergartners where they can trust them and rely on them and feel that they are always there to help them. It’s a wonderful thing that they did.”