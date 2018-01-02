Ripley to apply for financing of local grocery store

When the Village of Ripley’s IGA Store closed its doors to the public in early June 2015, it left residents of Ripley without a grocery store, forcing them the travel to Maysville, KY or to Georgetown or Mt. Orab to do their grocery shopping.

But now, after going almost two and a half years without a local grocery, there appears to be a possible light at the end of the tunnel.

Ripley resident Betty Campbell spoke briefly to members of Ripley Village council at a council meeting earlier this month about a program she had heard about from Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers’ office where he was able to bring a new grocery store to Vinton County.

According to information obtained from Stivers’ office, in 2016 the Healthy Food for Ohio Program was organized. It provides loans and grants to help stores selling fresh food to open or expand in low-income, under-served rural and urban areas, such as Ripley.