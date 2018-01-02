Corboy, Wagner honored by FFA

Two Eastern Brown FFA students have earned the prestigious American FFA Degree, an award that is earned by less than half of 1% of the more than 650,000 National FFA Association members and is one of the organization’s highest honors.

Vanessa Corboy and Natalie Wagner were awarded their American FFA Degree this fall during the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Corboy is majoring in nursing at Xavier University and Wagner in agriculture education at Wilmington College.

The American FFA Degree is awarded to members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs). In addition to their degree certificate, each recipient receives a gold American FFA Degree key.

Congratulations to Vanessa Corboy and Natalie Wagner. We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors!