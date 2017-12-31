John E Wilson Lewis recognized by EHS Athletic Dept. Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual Broncos even at 3-3 Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year
Obituaries

John E Wilson

About

Written by Ripley Bee

John Edward “Jack” Wilson, age 84 of Ripley, Ohio, died Friday, December 29, 2017 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio.  He was a retired Boilermaker (Union Local 105), after thirty-five years of service.  Mr. Wilson was a United States Army Korean War Veteran, a member of the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley, Ohio and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Maysville Lodge 1564.  He was born July 28, 1933 in Higginsport, Ohio the son of the late James P. and Linnie M. (Schafer) Wilson.  He was also preceded in death by his wife in 2008 – Carolyn Kay Wilson; one daughter – Tammy Driscoll; one brother – James A. Wilson and two grandchildren – Katelyn Maxwell and Sara LeAnn Garrison.

Mr. Wilson is survived by four children – Frank Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky, John T. Wilson (Robin) of Aberdeen, Ohio, Marla Wilson of Ripley, Ohio and Ronald L. Wilson of Goshen, Ohio; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four step great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and a grand dog – Buddy; four nieces and one nephew.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Pastor Aron Kirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 2, at the funeral home.  Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkle’s Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio with military honors provided by the Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 of Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to:  The Courts-Fussnecker American Legion Post 367 2944 Elk River Rd. Ripley, Ohio 45167 -or- The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

