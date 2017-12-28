Western Brown wrestling team tops Tigers in regular season dual

  • The Ripley Bee
Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher claims a win by pin over Bethel’s Cooper Dunn.

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Broncos captured a 54-21 victory over the Bethel-Tate Tigers in the Dec. 21 wrestling team dual at Western Brown.
The Tigers got off to a 6-0 lead with Bradley Lewis pinning Justin Noble for the win in the 220-pound weight class, but the Bethel lead was short lived after Western Brown’s Seth Jermer got the Broncos on the board with a 7-3 decision victory over Jayce Glenn to narrow the margin to 6-3.
It was Owen Bingamon pinning Joe Reinert for the win in the 113-pound weight class, and the Broncos rose to a 15-6 lead with Brandon Lucas pinning Bethel’s Dyllan Bradley to win the 113-pound battle.
Western Brown’s Jed Marlow pinned Zach Gutknecht to win the 120-pound bout, upping the Broncos’ lead to 21-6.
Bethel’s Trey Sander defeated Ezra Marlow by a 3-1 decision to win the 126-pound match-up, but it was Western Brown’s Tanner Donathan pinning Donnie Harrison in the 132-pound battle to up the Broncos’ lead to 27-9.
Western Brown’s Seth Taylor pinned Bethel’s Austin Carter to win the 138-pound weight class, expanding the Broncos’ lead to 33-9.
The Bronco lead was trimmed to 33-15 as Mike Whittington claimed a win by pin over Chad Robinson.
Western Brown’s Derek Spears pinned Bethel’s Jonah Blankenship to win the 152-pound battle, but it was Bethel’s Matt Hall pinning Kennedy Sizemore in the 160-pound match.
In the 170-pound bout, it was Western Brown’s Dylan Mosher pinning Cooper Dunn for the win, lifting the Broncos to a 45-21 lead.
The 182-pound battle ended with Western Brown’s Eric Altman defeating Bethel-Tates’ Owen Holtke by 7-3 decision to up the Broncos’ lead to 48-21.
The Broncos capped off the 33-point team victory with Davey Stamper claiming a win by pin over Bethel’s Nick Owens in the 195-pound battle.

Western Brown vs. Bethel-Tate
220 – Bradley Lewis pin Justin Noble (3:16) 6-0 BT
285 – Seth Jermer def. Jayce Glenn 7-3, 6-3 BT
106 – Owen Bingamon pin Joe Reinert (1:09) 9-6 WB
113 – Brandon Lucas pin Dyllan Bradley (1:09) 15-6 WB
120 – Jed Marlow pin Zach Gutknecht (3:08) 21-6 WB
126 – Trey Sander def. Ezra Marlow 3-1, 21-9 WB
132 – Tanner Donathan pin Donnie Harrison (4:27) 27-9 WB
138 – Seth Taylor pin Austin Carter (3:15) 33-9 WB
145 – Mike Whittington pin Chad Robinson (3:04) 33-15 WB
152 – Derek Spears pin Jonah Blankenship (1:06) 39-15 WB
160 – Matt Hall pin Kennedy Sizemore (1:33) 39-21 WB
170 – Dylan Mosher pin Cooper Dunn (1:15) 45-21 WB
182 – Eric Altman def. Owen Holtke 7-3, 48-21 WB
195 – Davey Stamper pin Nick Owens (2:20) 54-21 WB

