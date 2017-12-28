Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate Angela L Shuler John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines
Lady Rockets blast past CCP, fall to Bethel-Tate

Written by Ripley Bee
Fayetteville’s Margo Thompson muscles her way up for a score in the Lady Rockets’ Dec. 21 game at Bethel.

By Wade Linville – 

After suffering losses in their first three games to start their winter season of high school hoops, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets were able to find their rhythm to win three of their last four games going into the Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament set for Dec. 28-29.
In a dominating court performance, the Lady Rockets cruised to a 79-23 victory over the visiting squad of Cincinnati College Prep on Dec. 20.
The Lady Rockets got off to an 18-4 lead in the first quarter of play and outscored CCP 22-2 in the second period of play to hold a comfortable 40-6 lead at halftime.
The Lady Rockets went on to outscore CCP 39-17 in the second half to cap off the 56 point win.
Fayetteville’s 6’3” sophomore center Margo Thompson racked up 22 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double in the Dec. 20 win.
Fayetteville’s junior guard Cecilia Murphy shot for 15 points in the win over CCP, sinking four-of-five attempts from beyond the arc.
Also reaching double figures in scoring in the Lady Rockets’ Dec. 20 win at home were junior Hannah Wiederhold (11 points) and freshman Brinli Crosley (10 points). Crosley also hammered the boards for nine rebounds.
The win over CCP marked the third straight for the Lady Rockets, but their winning streak would end with a Dec. 21 loss to the home standing Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.
The Lady Rockets jumped out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter while at Bethel on Dec. 21, but were outscored 21-6 in the second period.
The Lady Rockets trailed the Lady Tigers by only two points at halftime, 30-28, but the now 7-1 squad of Bethel heated up in the second half to claim a 59-43 victory.
The Lady Rockets were without Murphy, one of the teams top scorers, for their Dec. 21 non-league contest at Bethel, as the junior point guard was said to have been out due to illness.
A bucket by Bethel’s Reagan Leonard started off scoring in the second half, lifting the Lady Tigers to a 32-28 lead.
Then it was Leonard putting up a score on transition to expand the Lady Tigers’ lead to 34-28.
The Lady Tigers capped off a 7-0 run to start the third quarter with a three-pointer by Grace White, leaving the visiting Lady Rockets trailing 37-28.
It was Fayetteville senior Haley Moore draining a three-pointer to end the Bethel run early in the second half, but the Lady Tigers would go on to outscore the Rockets 16-9 in the third quarter to hold a 46-37 lead going into the fourth frame.
The Lady Tiger defense held the Rockets to just six points in the fourth quarter, while on the other end of the court the Bethel offense managed 13 points in the period to secure the 16 point victory.
Moore buried her third three of the night in the fourth quarter to finish with nine points.
Wiederhold also shot for nine points in the Dec. 21 game at Bethel, as did Fayetteville’s junior guard Kasey Wallace.
Leading the way in scoring and rebounding for the Lady Rockets was Thompson with 14 points and 10 boards, recording two double-doubles in as many nights.
Leonard led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 19 points.
Bethel’s Allison Parks finished with 16 points.
Also shooting for double figures was White, who finished with 10 points to aid the Lady Tigers in the win.
The Lady Rockets stood at a 5-5 overall record following the loss at Bethel and were scheduled to face the Western Brown Lady Broncos in round one of the Brown County Classic Holiday Tournament at Fayetteville-Perry High School Dec. 28.

FPHS 22 6 9 6 – 43
BTHS 9 21 16 13 – 59

Fayetteville (43): Thompson 4 6-7 14, Wallace 2 3-4 9, Moore 3 0-0 9, Widerhold 3 3-6 9, Lockwood 1 0-2 2. Three-pointers: Moore 3, Wallace 2. Team: 13 12-19 43.

Bethel-Tate (59): Leonard 9 1-4 19, Parks 7 0-0 16, White 3 1-2 10, Bee 1 0-0 2, Gardner 1 0-0 3, Burton 2 0-0 4, Stolz 1 3-4 5. Three-pointers: White 3, Parks 2, Gardner 1. Team: 24 5-10 59.

