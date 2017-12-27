John C Otten Grace Pedigo plays cello for class at RULH RULH fourth grade math class hard at work RULH MS students visit Aronoff Center Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle
Obituaries

John C Otten

About

Written by Ripley Bee
John Christopher Otten, age 56 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. He was a machine operator for Dulite. John was born November 20, 1961 in Milford, Ohio the son of the late Howard William and Clara Ruth (Spangler) Otten. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Paul Otten.
Mr. Otten is survived by his wife of 32 years – Sandra Otten, whom he married on April 4, 1985; three loving daughters – Tammy McKinley of Russellville, Ohio, Ronda Morrow of Cincinnati, Ohio and April Barger and husband Scott of Fairfield, Ohio; five brothers – Joseph Otten of Loveland, Ohio, William Otten of Florida, Michael Otten and Mark Otten both of Williamsburg, Ohio, Timothy Otten of Florida; seven sisters – Theresa Boyle, Patricia Miller and Anita Hensley both of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Mary Taylor of Florida, Ginny Jacobs of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lori Otten of Georgia and Peggy Otten of Eastgate, Ohio; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio. Pastor Rex Schrolucke will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.  Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

