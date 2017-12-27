John C Otten

John Christopher Otten, age 56 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. He was a machine operator for Dulite. John was born November 20, 1961 in Milford, Ohio the son of the late Howard William and Clara Ruth (Spangler) Otten. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Paul Otten. John Christopher Otten, age 56 of Sardinia, Ohio died Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his residence. He was a machine operator for Dulite. John was born November 20, 1961 in Milford, Ohio the son of the late Howard William and Clara Ruth (Spangler) Otten. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Paul Otten.

Mr. Otten is survived by his wife of 32 years – Sandra Otten, whom he married on April 4, 1985; three loving daughters – Tammy McKinley of Russellville, Ohio, Ronda Morrow of Cincinnati, Ohio and April Barger and husband Scott of Fairfield, Ohio; five brothers – Joseph Otten of Loveland, Ohio, William Otten of Florida, Michael Otten and Mark Otten both of Williamsburg, Ohio, Timothy Otten of Florida; seven sisters – Theresa Boyle, Patricia Miller and Anita Hensley both of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Mary Taylor of Florida, Ginny Jacobs of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Lori Otten of Georgia and Peggy Otten of Eastgate, Ohio; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, December 29, 2017 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road, Sardinia, Ohio. Pastor Rex Schrolucke will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.