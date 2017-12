By Jerod Michael, RULH MS –

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School students had the opportunity to attend the Aronoff Center for the Arts last week.

Ms. Walker’s class got to experience what it was like many years ago in the backwoods of Eastern Kentucky through music, arts, and story telling. The students got to learn how to make homemade ornaments and listen to stories about how living in the old’en days people had to use their resources to make gifts for the holidays.