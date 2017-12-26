RULH fourth grade math class hard at work

By Aric Fiscus, RULH Elementary –

The fourth grade math class at RULH Elementary has been very busy. They have worked hard on rounding and multiplying. Students are working toward accomplishing these math goals. The students work daily in their math journal on spiral review content and they test on this weekly.

Students use many different technology pieces for these standards such as Splash Math, Accelerated Math, Math Facts in a Flash, and Sum Dog. Many of these tech pieces, students can access at home. Some testing has been done on Google Classroom as well. Many times, students will review certain math concepts using Kahoot, which is one of their all-time favorites.