Fifteen indicted by Brown County Grand Jury

By Wayne Gates –

Fifteen people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Dec. 14 on a variety of offenses.

Michael Allender, 17 of Georgetown, is charged with three counts of Rape, all first degree felonies, and one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, a third degree felony.

Donald Martin, 58 of Mt. Orab, is charged with one count of Reckless Homicide, a third degree felony.

Martin is accused of causing the death of his step-grandson on Nov. 17.

McKinley Brock, 33 of Bethel, is charged with Felonious Assault, a first degree felony, two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability, both third degree felonies, one count of Assault and one count of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, both fourth degree felonies, one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Menacing, a first degree misdemeanor.