Rita Tarvin

Rita Faye Fletcher Tarvin, 62 years old of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

She is survived by her Husband: Ernie Tarvin. 3 Children: Shawna (Kenny) Grubbs, Aletea Nicole (David) Woods and Lyndsay (Chad) Williams. 7 Grandchildren: Michael, KT, Cheyenne, Jaylee, Brady, Lacey and Kenneth. 2 Great-Grandsons: Michael and Kenny. Father: William Orville (Effie) Fletcher. Late Mother: Dorothy Lee Manning Fletcher. 3 Sisters: Vickie Copeland, Tina (Duffy) Bracken and Cindy (Charles Kim) Ehler. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and other Family.

Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, also at the funeral Home. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio. Leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com