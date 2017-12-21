Rocket win streak reaches five

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets’ early season winning streak hit five as they claimed recent victories over Middletown Christian and Whiteoak.

The Rockets were on the road Dec. 16, claiming a 57-46 win over Middletown Christian to up their overall record to 5-2 with their fourth consecutive victory.

There were two Rockets to reach double figures in scoring in the non-league road win at Middletown Christian.

Leading the way in scoring for the Rockets was senior postman Luke Wiederhold with 15 points, sinking seven shots from the field and connecting on one-of-two attempts from the charity stripe.

Also shooting for double figures in the win was junior foward C.J. McCulley, racking up 14 points with three field goals inside the arc, two three-pointers, and two-of-two shooting from the foul line.

Fayetteville’s Bowen Doane and Christopher Murphy shot for seven points apiece in the win at Middletown Christian, while senior guard Colin Connor finished with five points.

Rocket senior Zak Smyth contributed with four points, while teammate Clayton Ramey finished with three points.

Rounding out the Rockets’ scoring in the win was Jarrett Lawson with two points.

The Rockets claimed their fifth straight victory on Dec. 19 by topping the Whiteoak Wildcats in a league game at Fayetteville.

The Rockets will be back in action on their home court Dec. 28-29 as they host this year’s Brown County Holiday Classic Tournament.