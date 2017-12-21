Mary J Yockey

Mary Josephine Yockey, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mrs. Yockey was a homemaker, a childhood member of the Macon Church of Christ, Baptized in Brush Creek, Fincastle, Ohio and was a Confirmed adult member of Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing for her church, Franklin Township Grange, Ohio Veteran’s Home and the Brown County Community choir. She was valedictorian of her Fincastle High School class, an active member of the Brown County National Day of Prayer committee, former Peace Lutheran Church Sunday School teacher and Dorcas Circle Member, former secretary of the Brown County Chapter of the American Heart Association and Farm Bureau Council member and a 4-H youth member of the Fincastle flying Stitchers. Mary was very artistic with wonderful pencil sketches, a great seamstress, cook and devoted farm wife. She was born December 25, 1927 in Macon, Ohio the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Martha Elizabeth (Hook) Hockman. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Donald Eugene Yockey in 2002, whom she married on Palm Sunday, April 2, 1950 and one brother – James Meredith Hockman. Mary Josephine Yockey, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mrs. Yockey was a homemaker, a childhood member of the Macon Church of Christ, Baptized in Brush Creek, Fincastle, Ohio and was a Confirmed adult member of Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing for her church, Franklin Township Grange, Ohio Veteran’s Home and the Brown County Community choir. She was valedictorian of her Fincastle High School class, an active member of the Brown County National Day of Prayer committee, former Peace Lutheran Church Sunday School teacher and Dorcas Circle Member, former secretary of the Brown County Chapter of the American Heart Association and Farm Bureau Council member and a 4-H youth member of the Fincastle flying Stitchers. Mary was very artistic with wonderful pencil sketches, a great seamstress, cook and devoted farm wife. She was born December 25, 1927 in Macon, Ohio the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Martha Elizabeth (Hook) Hockman. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Donald Eugene Yockey in 2002, whom she married on Palm Sunday, April 2, 1950 and one brother – James Meredith Hockman.

Mrs. Yockey is survived by one daughter – Donna Mahanes and husband John of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Dennis Yockey and wife Julie of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Christina Marie (Yockey) Rockey and husband Joe of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Amanda (Amy) Jo (Mahanes) Maxson and husband Tom of Milford, Ohio, Cassandra Ann (Mahanes) Sepello and husband Rob of Loveland, Ohio and Duane Lee Yockey and wife Melissa of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; nine great grandchildren – Maria Christin, Caterina Rose and Grant Joseph Rockey, Jacob Hunter and Matthew Carter Yockey, Lucas Gavin and Ryan John Sepello and Emma Josephine and Nicolas (Cole) Maxson; one sister-in-law – Freda Ruth Hendrixson of Middletown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Pastor Doug Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.