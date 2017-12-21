Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup
Mary Josephine Yockey, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mrs. Yockey was a homemaker, a childhood member of the Macon Church of Christ, Baptized in Brush Creek, Fincastle, Ohio and was a Confirmed adult member of Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. She was an accomplished pianist and organist, playing for her church, Franklin Township Grange, Ohio Veteran’s Home and the Brown County Community choir. She was valedictorian of her Fincastle High School class, an active member of the Brown County National Day of Prayer committee, former Peace Lutheran Church Sunday School teacher and Dorcas Circle Member, former secretary of the Brown County Chapter of the American Heart Association and Farm Bureau Council member and a 4-H youth member of the Fincastle flying Stitchers. Mary was very artistic with wonderful pencil sketches, a great seamstress, cook and devoted farm wife. She was born December 25, 1927 in Macon, Ohio the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Martha Elizabeth (Hook) Hockman. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Donald Eugene Yockey in 2002, whom she married on Palm Sunday, April 2, 1950 and one brother – James Meredith Hockman.
Mrs. Yockey is survived by one daughter – Donna Mahanes and husband John of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Dennis Yockey and wife Julie of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Christina Marie (Yockey) Rockey and husband Joe of Lake Waynoka, Ohio, Amanda (Amy) Jo (Mahanes) Maxson and husband Tom of Milford, Ohio, Cassandra Ann (Mahanes) Sepello and husband Rob of Loveland, Ohio and Duane Lee Yockey and wife Melissa of Lake Waynoka, Ohio; nine great grandchildren – Maria Christin, Caterina Rose and Grant Joseph Rockey, Jacob Hunter and Matthew Carter Yockey, Lucas Gavin and Ryan John Sepello and Emma Josephine and Nicolas (Cole) Maxson; one sister-in-law – Freda Ruth Hendrixson of Middletown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Pastor Doug Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday, December 22, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio  45154.
