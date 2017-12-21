Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams

By Wade Linville –

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays upped their overall record to 3-1 on the season by pulling off a 46-41 victory on the road at North Adams High School, Dec. 15.

It was an excellent team effort that led to the Jays’ win over Green Devils in Friday’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle, a game in which nine Ripley players contributed buckets.

Leading the way for the Jays in scoring was junior guard Landon Rigdon with nine points, sinking a pair of three-pointers and connecting on three-of-four attempts from the foul line.

Ripley junior Jaki Royal finished with seven points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Ripley junior Landon Dearing shot for six points in the win over the Devils with perfect four-of-four shooting from the charity stripe.

Blue Jay seniors Briann Dunn, Ryan Harney, and Josiah Staggs all finished with five points each.

Ripley sophomore Peyton Fyffe buried a three-pointer and a free throw to finish with four points.

Ripley junior Corey Germann drained a three-pointer to finish the game with three points, and rounding out Ripley’s scoring for the night was junior Alex King with two points.

The only loss for the Jays so far this season was a non-league loss to the Georgetown G-Men, and with Friday’s win over North Adams they rose to a perfect 3-0 record in SHAC play on the season in their quest to claim the league crown under their first-year varsity head coach, Rex Woodward.

The Jays were scheduled to host the Manchester Greyhounds for an SHAC battle on Dec. 19, and they will venture to Bracken County, KY for a non-league game on Dec. 22.

The Blue Jays and Ripley Lady Jays will then play host to the Holiday Tournament at Ripley, Dec. 28-30.