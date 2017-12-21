Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards
Sports

Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams

About

Written by Ripley Bee Leave a comment

 

By Wade Linville – 

The Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays upped their overall record to 3-1 on the season by pulling off a 46-41 victory on the road at North Adams High School, Dec. 15.
It was an excellent team effort that led to the Jays’ win over Green Devils in Friday’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle, a game in which nine Ripley players contributed buckets.
Leading the way for the Jays in scoring was junior guard Landon Rigdon with nine points, sinking a pair of three-pointers and connecting on three-of-four attempts from the foul line.
Ripley junior Jaki Royal finished with seven points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.
Ripley junior Landon Dearing shot for six points in the win over the Devils with perfect four-of-four shooting from the charity stripe.
Blue Jay seniors Briann Dunn, Ryan Harney, and Josiah Staggs all finished with five points each.
Ripley sophomore Peyton Fyffe buried a three-pointer and a free throw to finish with four points.
Ripley junior Corey Germann drained a three-pointer to finish the game with three points, and rounding out Ripley’s scoring for the night was junior Alex King with two points.
The only loss for the Jays so far this season was a non-league loss to the Georgetown G-Men, and with Friday’s win over North Adams they rose to a perfect 3-0 record in SHAC play on the season in their quest to claim the league crown under their first-year varsity head coach, Rex Woodward.
The Jays were scheduled to host the Manchester Greyhounds for an SHAC battle on Dec. 19, and they will venture to Bracken County, KY for a non-league game on Dec. 22.
The Blue Jays and Ripley Lady Jays will then play host to the Holiday Tournament at Ripley, Dec. 28-30.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Ripley Bee