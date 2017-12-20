Rita Tarvin Rocket win streak reaches five G-Men ascend to 4-0 in SBAAC National Division with win at Williamsburg Jays soar to 3-1 with win at North Adams Young Lady Jays improving as season progresses Mary J Yockey Callie J Maynard Windle Blanton Daisy D Nevels RULH HS students visit Jungle Jims Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year River Village Christmas celebration begins SR 41 now open Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin
Callie Jean Maynard, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at her residence. She was retired from the US Shoe Corporation and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. She served on the Ripley Life Squad for fifteen years as an advanced EMT and was a member of the Brown County Squares, square dancing club. Mrs. Maynard was born February 13, 1932 in Rowan County, Kentucky the daughter of the late John Dewey and Dorothy Alice (Hinton) Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years – William H. Maynard in 2004, whom she married December 4, 1947; one daughter – Elizabeth Maynard; three brothers – Dewey, Charles and Herman Lewis and two sisters – Mary Fidella Tuel and Bercha Lewis. Mrs. Maynard is survived by two daughters – Tamma Kay Plymesser and husband Mark of Ripley, Ohio and Pamela Jean Green and husband Ron of Sardinia, Ohio; two sons – Elmer Thomas Maynard of Mobile, Alabama and Billy Hord Maynard of Lakeland, Florida; thirty–three grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister – Lou Ann Harber of Washington, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 23, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Wedonia Cemetery in Wedonia, Kentucky. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Church of Christ 105 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 or The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

