Callie J Maynard

Callie Jean Maynard, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at her residence. She was retired from the US Shoe Corporation and was a member of the Ripley Church of Christ. She served on the Ripley Life Squad for fifteen years as an advanced EMT and was a member of the Brown County Squares, square dancing club. Mrs. Maynard was born February 13, 1932 in Rowan County, Kentucky the daughter of the late John Dewey and Dorothy Alice (Hinton) Lewis. She was also preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years – William H. Maynard in 2004, whom she married December 4, 1947; one daughter – Elizabeth Maynard; three brothers – Dewey, Charles and Herman Lewis and two sisters – Mary Fidella Tuel and Bercha Lewis. Mrs. Maynard is survived by two daughters – Tamma Kay Plymesser and husband Mark of Ripley, Ohio and Pamela Jean Green and husband Ron of Sardinia, Ohio; two sons – Elmer Thomas Maynard of Mobile, Alabama and Billy Hord Maynard of Lakeland, Florida; thirty–three grandchildren and great grandchildren; one sister – Lou Ann Harber of Washington, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, December 23, 2017 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. John Neu will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:30 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Wedonia Cemetery in Wedonia, Kentucky. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ripley Church of Christ 105 N. 3rd Street Ripley, Ohio 45167 or The Ripley Life Squad P.O. Box 174 Ripley, Ohio 45167. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com