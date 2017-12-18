SR 41 now open

Trying to “wrap” up projects before the holidays and the start of winter, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are putting the finishing touches on a realignment project on state Route 41 in Brown County, and the route is now open to traffic.

S.R. 41 was closed at its junction with S.R. 763 and Township Road 563 (Slickaway Road) in early May for crews from the John R. Jurgensen Company to reconstruct the alignment of S.R. 41 and S.R. 763, correcting horizontal and vertical deficiencies and removing the intersection of Slickaway Road.

However, the realignment project north of Aberdeen became a slip repair following a slope failure that occurred in late spring, and the project was put on hold in order to investigate the site and determine the necessary corrective measures.

Following several geo-technical reviews and additional excavation, the contractors were able to resume operations by late summer, working to repair the slip and correct the slope, and with work wrapping up today, December 7, the route has been reopened to traffic.

Crews will have some finishing work to complete in the coming days; however, S.R. 41 will remain open, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed.