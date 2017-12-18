River Village Christmas celebration begins

By Fred Dengler –

River Village Christmas weekend gets everyone in the mood for Christmas.

The weekend started with the Library Tree Lighting held at the library annex. The building was packed with parents and friends of the RULH choir and first responders who attended to be recognized. Reverend James Settles performed the opening prayer and a special prayer for our first responders.

The Ripley Fire Department and JROTC Color Guards displayed our flags and our own Little Miss and Mr. River Village Christmas Oaklynn Benjamin and Carter Berry along with Brooklynn Parker the reigning National Jr. Preteen Queen for America’s Natural Supreme Beauties pageant system presented plaques to all first responder units attending.