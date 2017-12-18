Daisy D Nevels

Daisy Delphia Nevels, age 91 of Williamsburg, Ohio passed on to Glory Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a longtime member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church and served in the Women’s Missionary Union (local and state level), Mission Friends, GA’s (Girls In Action), Sonbeams, a Sunday school teacher, a choir member and served as a home missionary with the SBC (Southern Baptist Convention) for over 20 years with her husband of 73 years, Paul Nevels. Her real passion in life was being a wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Daisy was born April 20, 1926 in London, Kentucky the daughter of the late Lester Logan and Martha May (Whitaker) Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers – George, Earl and Merrell Arthur.

Mrs. Nevels is survived by her husband – Paul Nevels; three daughters, April Icsman and husband James of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jill Haught and husband Marvin of Mt. Vernon, Ohio and Paula Brown and husband Scott of Georgetown, Ohio; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, December 21, 2017 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Rev. Marvin Haught will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Mission: Dignity, 2401 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas 75201-1498.

