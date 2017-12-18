Aberdeen Council has busy end of the year

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Aberdeen Village Council met in regular session on Dec.7 in the absence of Councilwoman Shari Stafford.

Aberdeen Mayor Jason Phillips reported to council that $2,605 was brought in by mayors court and $390 was paid in to the State of Ohio. Late in the meeting, village solicitor David Grimes brought to the mayor the final paperwork to be signed for the state to take over the lighting for the Maysville bridge. The village will only be responsible for the mowing.

Village fiscal officer Mary Woollard asked council to review the month’s bank reconciliation and approve it for November. She stated that the village would actually be ahead $32,000 had the village not had to pay $44,000 to a paving program.