Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia

Written by Ripley Bee
Fayetteville’s Hannah Wiederhold lauches a shot in the Lady Rockets’ win over Batavia.

 

By Wade Linville – 

After suffering losses in their first three games to start the season, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets have pulled out two victories in their past three games with home wins over Ripley and Batavia.
The Lady Rockets were able to snap a three-game slide to start the season by dominating for a 62-18 win over the visiting Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays on Dec. 7.
Leading the way in the Lady Rocket win was junior guard Cecilia Murphy with 22 points.
Fayetteville senior Haley Moore recorded a double-double in the win over Ripley with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Also reaching double figures in scoring in the win over Ripley was sophomore forward Taylor Malone, finishing with 10 points.
Fayetteville’s 6’3” sophomore center, Margo Thompson, managed only two points in the win over Ripley, but hammered the boards for 13 rebounds.
Fayetteville junior Hannah Wiederhold put together an all-around solid performance with eight points, seven rebounds, and three assists.
Fayetteville’s freshman center Brinli Crosley and freshman guard Paige Lockwood contributed in the win over the Lady Jays with four points each.
The Lady Rockets followed up their win over Ripley with a 62-53 non-league victory over the Batavia Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 11.
Thompson recorded a double-double in the win over the ‘Dogs, shooting for 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Thompson buried five-of-eight attempts from the field and sank a perfect eight-of-eight attempts from the foul line in an impressive shooting performance.
Murphy also racked up 18 points in the win with half of her scoring coming from three-of-five shooting from beyond the arc.
Malone also put together a double-double performance in the win over Batavia with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Wiederhold finished with 11 points.
The Lady Rockets shot a season’s best 50-percent from the field (20-of-40) and 76-percent from the foul line (19-of-25) in their win over Batavia.
The Lady Rockets were back in action at Eastern High School on Dec. 13, suffering a 75-58 loss at the hands of the home standing Lady Warriors.

