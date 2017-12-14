Keplinger signs with Shawnee State

By Wade Linville –

It’s official! Georgetown High School’s senior softball standout, Corrin “Gracie” Keplinger, has committed to continue her softball career on the collegiate level at Shawnee State University. A signing ceremony was held for Keplinger at Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School on Dec. 8 with coaches, teammates, family, friends, and others present.

Keplinger (C, 3B) will take the field as a senior in the spring of the 2017-18 school year, a player who earned SBAAC National Division First Team softball honors over the past two seasons as one of the Lady G-Men’s top hitters and defensive leaders.

“It’s like a dream come true for me,” Keplinger said of her opportunity to compete in the sport she loves most at the collegiate level. “I’ve always wanted to play softball in college, and to get the opportunity is really exciting. I know Shawnee is a great school, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Keplinger will study Occupational Therapy at Shawnee State.