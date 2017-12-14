Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers

G-Men rally in second half for win over Bethel –

By Wade Linville –

After falling behind 11-2 in the first quarter and trailing 27-18 at halftime break, the Georgetown G-Men put together an second half rally led by the impressive three-point shooting of senior Luke Gast to nab a 65-58 over the visiting Bethel-Tate Tigers on Tuesday night.

Gast rifled in six three-pointers to lead the way in the G-Men’s charge, ending the night with 25 points to lead all scorers. The Georgetown seniors knocked down six-of-eight attempts from beyond the arc for the night, and connected on five-of-six attempts from the charity stripe.

The win upped the G-Men to an overall record of 3-1 and a 2-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play.

There were two other G-Men to reach double figures in scoring in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers.

Junior Noah Pack finished with 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, marking the first game he has not recorded a double-double this season.

Georgetown senior Jonathan Strickland also finished with 11 points while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out five assists.

The G-Men struggled early on the offensive end, and it was a steal and score on transition by Bethel-Tate senior Jacob Reinhart that left Georgetown trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.

The Tigers were also hammering the boards in the first quarter, and it was an offensive rebound and put-back by Jacob Reinhart that gave the Tigers a 9-0 lead. The first-quarter Tiger run was finally stifled with a bucket by Strickland to cut the Bethel lead to seven.

Strickland buried a three-pointer with 40 seconds to go in the first period, accounting for all of the G-Men’s first quarter points as they trailed the Tigers 11-5 entering the second period of play.

The second quarter started with a three-pointer by Bethel senior Seth Becker to expand the Tiger lead to 14-5.

Jacob Reinhart buried a shot on a drive through the lane to up the Tiger lead to 16-7, but the momentum would soon shift in favor of the G-Men.

A bucket by Pack cut the Tiger lead to 16-9. Then it was Doss pulling down an offensive rebound and sinking the put-back to slice the Bethel lead to five.

Pack grabbed a steal and was fouled while going up for a shot on transition, going to the charity stripe to bury both attempts to leave the G-Men trailing by just three.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Bethel senior Jake Collins put the Tigers up 22-13 in the second period, but the G-Men answered with a three-pointer by Doss to narrow the margin to six points.

The Tigers were able to outscore the G-Men 16-13 in the second quarter but the Georgetown boys saved their best for last in Tuesday’s league bout, as Gast provided the spark to ignite the G-Men’s offensive fire.

The G-Men came off halftime break to outscore the Tigers 23-8 in the third quarter, and heading into the final frame it was Georgetown leading 41-35.

In a high-scoring fourth quarter, the G-Men managed to outscore the Tigers 24-23 to seal a seven-point victory.

The Tigers dropped to an 0-4 record with Tuesday’s loss at Georgetown.

Tuesday’s win over the Tigers came after the G-Men were able to claim a 71-64 league win on the road over the Blanchester Wildcats on Dec. 8.

It was a league contest that saw the G-Men rise to a 23-13 lead in the first quarter of play while getting off to a hot start.

The Wildcats warmed up in the second period to outscore the G-Men 21-15 in the frame, and at halftime it was Georgetown clinging tight to a 38-34 lead.

The Wildcats returned from halftime break to outscore the G-Men 14-13 in the third period, slicing the Georgetown lead to 51-48.

The G-Men were able to rack up 20 points in the fourth period while holding the Wildcats to 16 in the quarter, escaping with a seven-point win.

Pack racked up 19 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the win at Blanchester.

Georgetown’s junior guard Cameron Brookbank also shot for 19 points, and Doss finished with 15 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.

Gast contributed in the win at Blanchester with nine points in addition to four rebounds and three assists.