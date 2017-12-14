Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers Lady Rockets capture wins over Ripley, Batavia Keplinger signs with Shawnee State Warriors down the Devils, fall to the Greyhounds Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50 Carol S Newman John E Short RULH Elementary names ‘Go Green’ Students RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury Donald C Vance John C Morris Rebecca E Simpson Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet
Gast’s three-point shower drowns the Tigers

Written by Ripley Bee
Leading the way in scoring for the Georgetown G-Men in Tuesday’s win over Bethel-Tate was Luke Gast with 25 points.

 

G-Men rally in second half for win over Bethel – 

By Wade Linville – 

After falling behind 11-2 in the first quarter and trailing 27-18 at halftime break, the Georgetown G-Men put together an second half rally led by the impressive three-point shooting of senior Luke Gast to nab a 65-58 over the visiting Bethel-Tate Tigers on Tuesday night.
Gast rifled in six three-pointers to lead the way in the G-Men’s charge, ending the night with 25 points to lead all scorers. The Georgetown seniors knocked down six-of-eight attempts from beyond the arc for the night, and connected on five-of-six attempts from the charity stripe.
The win upped the G-Men to an overall record of 3-1 and a 2-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play.
There were two other G-Men to reach double figures in scoring in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers.
Junior Noah Pack finished with 11 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists, marking the first game he has not recorded a double-double this season.
Georgetown senior Jonathan Strickland also finished with 11 points while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out five assists.
The G-Men struggled early on the offensive end, and it was a steal and score on transition by Bethel-Tate senior Jacob Reinhart that left Georgetown trailing 7-0 in the first quarter.
The Tigers were also hammering the boards in the first quarter, and it was an offensive rebound and put-back by Jacob Reinhart that gave the Tigers a 9-0 lead. The first-quarter Tiger run was finally stifled with a bucket by Strickland to cut the Bethel lead to seven.
Strickland buried a three-pointer with 40 seconds to go in the first period, accounting for all of the G-Men’s first quarter points as they trailed the Tigers 11-5 entering the second period of play.
The second quarter started with a three-pointer by Bethel senior Seth Becker to expand the Tiger lead to 14-5.
Jacob Reinhart buried a shot on a drive through the lane to up the Tiger lead to 16-7, but the momentum would soon shift in favor of the G-Men.
A bucket by Pack cut the Tiger lead to 16-9. Then it was Doss pulling down an offensive rebound and sinking the put-back to slice the Bethel lead to five.
Pack grabbed a steal and was fouled while going up for a shot on transition, going to the charity stripe to bury both attempts to leave the G-Men trailing by just three.
Back-to-back three-pointers by Bethel senior Jake Collins put the Tigers up 22-13 in the second period, but the G-Men answered with a three-pointer by Doss to narrow the margin to six points.
The Tigers were able to outscore the G-Men 16-13 in the second quarter but the Georgetown boys saved their best for last in Tuesday’s league bout, as Gast provided the spark to ignite the G-Men’s offensive fire.
The G-Men came off halftime break to outscore the Tigers 23-8 in the third quarter, and heading into the final frame it was Georgetown leading 41-35.
In a high-scoring fourth quarter, the G-Men managed to outscore the Tigers 24-23 to seal a seven-point victory.
The Tigers dropped to an 0-4 record with Tuesday’s loss at Georgetown.
Tuesday’s win over the Tigers came after the G-Men were able to claim a 71-64 league win on the road over the Blanchester Wildcats on Dec. 8.
It was a league contest that saw the G-Men rise to a 23-13 lead in the first quarter of play while getting off to a hot start.
The Wildcats warmed up in the second period to outscore the G-Men 21-15 in the frame, and at halftime it was Georgetown clinging tight to a 38-34 lead.
The Wildcats returned from halftime break to outscore the G-Men 14-13 in the third period, slicing the Georgetown lead to 51-48.
The G-Men were able to rack up 20 points in the fourth period while holding the Wildcats to 16 in the quarter, escaping with a seven-point win.
Pack racked up 19 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the win at Blanchester.
Georgetown’s junior guard Cameron Brookbank also shot for 19 points, and Doss finished with 15 points to go along with five rebounds and two assists.
Gast contributed in the win at Blanchester with nine points in addition to four rebounds and three assists.

