Broncos edge out Williamsburg, 53-50

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos pulled out a narrow 53-50 win over the visiting Williamsburg Wildcats in Tuesday’s round of high school boys’ hoop action.

With Tuesday’s win, the Broncos upped their overall record to 3-1 on the season, starting off their season with some success on the hardwood.

The Broncos rose to an 11-4 lead in the first quarter but were outscored by the Wildcats 14-7 in the second period in a non-league battle that saw the two teams knotted at 18 heading into the locker rooms for halftime break.

The Wildcats came out in the third quarter to outscore the Broncos 13-12 in the frame, holding a 31-30 lead heading in to the fourth period.

With four Broncos contributing buckets in the fourth quarter, the Western Brown varsity boys capped off the victory by outscoring the Wildcats 23-19 in the fourth quarter with the Wildcats falling short from three-point range in a final attempt to tie the game.

Leading the way in scoring for the Broncos was senior guard Clayton Wolfe with 16 points; sinking four shots from inside the arc, two shots from three-point land, and a perfect two-of-two attempts from the foul line.

Also shooting for double figures was Western Brown senior Elijah Smith with 14 points; draining a pair of three-pointers and two shots from inside the arc.

Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Jacob Wells with 15 points, while teammate Drew McKibben finished with 14 points.

The Broncos were scheduled for a road game against Wilmington on Dec. 15, and on Dec. 19 they will be on the road at West Clermont High School.