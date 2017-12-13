RULH wraps up ‘No Shave November’ fundraiser

The “No Shave November” fundraiser is officially complete at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Schools.

The winning class was the seniors. A few lucky seniors will had their names drawn in order to get the privilege of shaving the head and face of Principal Chris Young and Mr. Doug Bowery between the varsity girls and varsity boys games against Georgetown, December 2. The student body raised close to $100 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The RULH School District staff expressed its appreciation of students for their participation and donations.