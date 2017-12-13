RE/MAX Local Experts opens in Williamsburg

Congratulations to Jill Marks Lorentz, broker/owner of RE/MAX Local Experts at 101 32 Parkway in Williamsburg for its grand opening Nov. 30. A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Brown County Chamber of Commerce during the event. Jill has been selling general real estate for 15 years, a broker since 2008, earned an MBA and has deep knowledge in financing, new construction, investing and commercial properties. Shown from left is Linda Beckelhimer with Southern Hills Bank, Jill with her husband Chip Lorentz and chamber member, Billy Maxfield with the Brown County Press, News Democrat and Ripley Bee.