John E Short

John Evans Short of Williamsburg, OH passed away December 12, 2017 at the age of 68, he was born November 9, 1949 to the late Elisha Henry and Bertha Jane Short. John is survived by his loving wife Jessica (nee Gardner) Short of Williamsburg, OH. He was an adoring father to Crystal Lynn (Bill) Myers of Hillsboro, OH; and Casey Michelle (Jason) McLean of Goshen, OH. John was a fun Poppy to Emily Grace Myers, Savannah Lynn McLean, Abigail Faith Myers, Olivia Ruth McLean, and KaleyJo Hope Myers. He was a wonderful brother to Albert (Terry) Short of Batavia, OH; Ray (Wilma) Short of Phoenix, AZ; and Chriss (Dave) Becker of Batavia, OH. In addition to his parents John was preceeded in death by three siblings Shirley Anter, Florence Young, and Buggie Short. He will also be missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends. John was a member of the True Life Christian Church, the Hoodlum Alley Car Club, and Served in the US Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the True Life Christian Church located at 2530 Tri County Hwy, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 at 12:00 pm, family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of Service. Memorial Donations can be made to the True Life Christian Church Building Fund.