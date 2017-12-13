Eleven indicted by Brown County Grand Jury

Eleven people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on Nov. 30.

David Nickell was charged with two counts of Abduction, both third degree felonies. Nickell is accused of restraining the liberty of two victims on Nov. 18.

Andrew Mullenix, 29 of Mt. Orab is charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property, both fourth degree felonies. He is also charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Brandon Blank, 26 of Georgetown, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Shawon Woodruff of Maysville is charged with one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Nicholas Hay, 25 of Ripley, is charged with two counts of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards. All charges are fifth degree felonies.

Crystal Taylor, 40 of Georgetown, is charged with on count of Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Christina Serdula, 29 of Maysville, Ky is charged with on count of Theft, a fifth degree felony.

Virginia Davis, 53 of Georgetown, is charged with Theft From a Person in a Protected Class, a fourth degree felony.

Amanda Croswait, 25 of Cincinnati. is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Nicole Lucas, 39 of Blanchester, is charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Drugs, both fifth degree felonies.

David Senters, 44 of Aberdeen, is charged with Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.