Donald C Vance age 81 of Sardinia, OH passed away Friday December 8, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born October 2, 1936 in Brown County, OH the son of the late Omar Otto and Beulah Bell (Craig) Vance. He worked for LeBlond. He was also a member of the FOE in Georgetown and the NRA. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Carolyn Stephan Vance of Sardinia, 1 son; Michael Vance of FL, 3 daughters; Carol Vance, Patricia Bechard and Lisa Vance all of FL, 1 brother; Oman Vance of Seaman, 2 sisters; Margie Black of Bethel and Doris Holton of Cincinnati and 5 grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Mike Starkey officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154 or the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Friends and Families may sign Donald’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home 937-377-4182.