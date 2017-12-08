Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets have started off their season with a tough string of road games, and on Dec. 4 they fell to an overall record of 0-3 on the season with a 48-46 league loss in overtime to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds.

The Lady Greyhounds outscored the Lady Rockets 13-11 in the first quarter of play.

In a low-scoring second quarter, it was the Greyhounds outscoring the Lady Rockets 4-2 to hold a 17-13 lead at halftime.

The Lady Hounds racked up 18 points in the third period to expand their lead to 35-24, but it was the Lady Rockets rallying in the fourth, going on a 15-4 run to tie the game at 39 and send it into overtime.

The Lady Hounds were able to pull out the win by outscoring the Lady Rockets 9-7 in overtime.

Hannah Wiederhold led the Lady Rockets with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, the only Fayetteville player to reach double figures in scoring.

Fayetteville’s Margo Thompson finished with nine points in addition to 11 rebounds.

Fayetteveille’s Haley Moore ended the night with eight points and seven rebounds.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to be back in action Dec. 7 as they hosted the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest.

The Lady Rockets are back on their home court Dec. 11 to host the Batavia Lady Bulldogs.