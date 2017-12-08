Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE G-Men get off to 1-1 start Lady Rockets start off season with tough string of road games Basketball Special: 2017-18 Katherine J Wolfe Virginia J Germann Rev Commadora Manning Mona K Kirker Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry RULH FCCLA attends meeting in D.C. RULH MS students try ‘Tabletop Twitter’ Ripley Village Christmas update Bonita Planck Carol J Wagner Christopher O Richey Sr Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward Fischer named to OPSWA All-Ohio First Team of football all-stars High school girls’ hoop action kicks off in Brown County Formation of new joint Fire & EMS District discussed RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’ Personal financial management class at RULH High School Dale G Ferriel John E Slack Nicholas A Arthur Bonnie J Roush Charles E Faul Phyllis A Mills Carl L Watson Marc W Bolce Robert R Moore Robert K King June R Williams William T Ishmael Sr Deborah J Napier High school hoop action begins Fayetteville SAY Girls Wing Soccer Team finishes season among state’s Final Four Devils visit Georgetown for OHSAA Foundation Games Grandfather charged in boy’s death ‘Real Money’ at RULH Middle School Ripley High School celebrates Veterans Day Reward increases for information leading to conviction in Stykes’ murder Ripley Village Christmas update Kenneth M McKinley Vilvens signs with Mount St. Joseph SBAAC awards girls tennis all-stars Layman inducted into Miami University Athletic Hall of Fame SBAAC hands out awards to First Team girls’ soccer all-stars John D Marks Aberdeen Police Department receives ‘Shop With a Cop’ donation Benefit to take place Nov. 17 for Grace Copple St. Michael students take part in Community Soup Supper Voters return Worley to the bench Ruby A Ratliff Donna J Moore Stella M Glasscock Ellen L Gelter Alverda T Guillermin Justin N Beach EHS dedicates ‘Kiser Court’ SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, winning teams Sizer earns SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of Year honors for 3rd straight year Broncos to host Blue Jays for OHSAA ‘Jimmy Young’ Foundation Game, Nov. 17 Vern W Kidd Jr Brown County Election Results – 2017 Michael D Hines Raymond W Napier Leslie E Boyle Gary L Barber RULH NHS welcomes new inductees K-9 Units and handlers visit RULH High School EMS members honored for service Road work on Ripley streets to begin Russell K Wolfer SHAC recognizes volleyball all-stars SHAC cross country all-stars take home awards Eastern girls finish runner-up in SHAC golf standings Week 10 football roundup Kathleen J Bright Sister Marjean Clement Veterans Service Office Moves RULH MS students hold first Science Club meeting Bald Eagles spotted 2017 Celebration of Lights being planned Carlos L Beck Georgetown XC teams qualify for regional championship meet Warriors advance to Div. II Regional Meet Lady Rockets reach end to successful volleyball season Week nine football roundup Lady Warriors regional bound Amy J Caudill Bertha Lindsey Bobby S Conley Ripley Council considers insurance changes, will be making repairs on Rankin Hill Road PRC Walk for Life raises $4,600 Mary E Hahn Gary R Cornette Week 8 football roundup Notable soccer season reaches end for G-Men Lady Broncos are SBAAC American Division XC champs
Hot start sets pace for Broncos’ 85-40 win over CNE

Western Brown varsity boys’ basketball coach, Greg Foster, instructs his Broncos.

 

By Wade Linville – 

It was a hot start that set the pace for the Western Brown Broncos’ 85-40 victory over the Clermont Northeastern Rockets, Dec. 1.
The Broncos were quick out the gate, firing for 25 points in the first quarter to hold a 16-point lead after eight minutes of play.
The Broncos went on to outscore the Rockets 19-10 in the second quarter to hold a comfortable 44-19 lead at halftime break.
The Broncos went on to dominate the second half, outscoring the Rockets 20-10 in the third frame and capping off the 45-point victory by winning the fourth quarter, 21-11.
The Broncos put up some big offensive numbers in their official season opener on Dec. 1.
Leading the way in scoring for the Western Brown varsity squad was senior forward Jack Finn with 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds in a double-double performance.
Racking up 19 points in the win was Western Brown’s senior guard Clayton Wolfe.
Bronco senior Elijah Smith also shot for double figures with 12 points, and finishing with 10 points was Western freshman Zyon Tull.
Western Brown senior Wyatt Fischer crashed the boards for 11 rebounds to go along with three points, and while senior teammate Carson Eyre didn’t contribute any points to the Broncos’ side of the scoreboard, he did dish out five assists and pull down three rebounds.
Western Brown junior Josh Taylor contributed in the win with five points, four assists, and two rebounds.
Leading the way in scoring for CNE was Jerryd Burns with 13 points.
The Broncos were on the road Dec. 5 for a non-league contest against the Bethel-Tate Tigers, and it was the home standing Tigers coming through with a 70-43 victory.
Smith led the Broncos with 26 points while Wolfe and Tull shot for double figures with 10 points each.
The Broncos were scheduled to be on the road at Goshen High School on Dec. 8 for their first Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division game of the season, and they will return to their home court Dec. 12 to host the Williamsburg Wildcats for a non-league bout.

