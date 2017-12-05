Rev Commadora Manning

Rev. Commadora “C.M.” Manning, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday November 28, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by family.

Rev. Manning was born in September 23, 1924 in Fleming County to the late Comma and Lula Gregory Manning.

He devoted his life to serving the Lord and also served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII where he was stationed in Okinawa Japan. While in the Army he was a sniper and also served as security for General McArthur. Upon his return from the war he attended Louisville Bible College. He was also a musician and in his early years played with his band in Renfro Valley and worked as a piano tuner, tuning pianos for many churches. He and his wife also had a farm where he enjoyed working with his horses.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Frances Castle Manning; two sons, Rev James Manning and Gerald Manning, both of Aberdeen; granddaughters, Crystal Manning (Craig) King of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Cassandra (Luc) Patterson of Crestview Hills, Kentucky; great-granddaughters, Ariel and Willow King and Iris James Patterson; and his sister Theresa Manning Jacobs, age 105, of Lexington.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Stanley, Albert and Glenn Manning and sisters, Gladys Downs and Lela Story.

A memorial services for Rev. C.M. Manning will be held at 11:00 a.m. December 16, 2017 at the Ripley Church of the Nazarene. A meal will be served in the church hall immediately following the service.

