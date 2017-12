Mona Kay Kirker 80 of Amelia, formerly of Sardinia, passed away Wed, Nov 29, 2017 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati

She is survived by 4 sons: Kip (Delia) Hamilton, Kelly (Constance) Binns, Kirby Binns, Kevin (Sandra) Binns. 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec 5 at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Burial was in Sardinia.

Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family