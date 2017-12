Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington seventh graders Lakynn Brooks and Zach St. Clair recently participated in a “Tabletop Twitter Language Arts activity, “Writing Connections” Tabletop twitter is an activity where students have a writing prompt and each student responds to it. When time is up, they will move to another table and they are to respond to the prompt or respond to a student’s response. The kids were good at it and had a great time.