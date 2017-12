By Chris Young, RULH HS Principal –

RULH FCCLA members Haylee King, Katelynn Miller and Destini Stewart recently attended the National FCCLA Cluster Meeting in Washington D.C. November 10, 11, and 12th.

During the leadership conferences members participated in meetings and motivational sessions. Topics included Flipping the Script- three keys that will undoubtedly give you success, turn your pain into power, your past in positivity, and find the gift in your disappointments.