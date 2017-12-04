Ripley Village Christmas update

By Fred Dengler –

Events leading up to and after Ripley River Village Christmas weekend make the entire month of December a Holiday Happening! Before the RVC weekend be sure to decorate for the Holidays with free greens courtesy of the RVC Committee in front of the big red barn on 3rd St. Greens will be available Thanksgiving weekend. Be sure to decorate your door for the Ripley Women’s Club Door Decorating contest that is judged before RVC with winners announced at the Library Tree Lighting on December 8th at 5:30.