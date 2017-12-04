Ohio Rural Heritage Association donates to Food Pantry

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School was selected as a site for The Freestore Foodbank School Pantry program during the 2016-17 school year, a program of Feeding America which provides emergency food for students and families.

The School Pantry program gives students the resources they need to feel secure in their home life and thereby turning their attention toward succeeding in school.

The school also offers school supplies, toiletries, clothing, and formal clothing for students and families in need, attending the District.