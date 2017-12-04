Christophr O Richey Sr

Christopher Olen Richey Sr. 52, of Sardinia died Nov 16,2017. He was a truck driver for JB Hunt and a former employee of Meadow Wood Nursing Home. Chris loved to joke and hunt with his daughter. He loved to shoot pool at Ruby Lynn’s and was captain of the Crazy 8’s pool team. But his first and only priority in life was his children who he adored with all his heart.

He is survived by his ex-wife Tina Coday Townes and their four children, Christopher Olen Richey Jr.(Carissa Gorth) Charles Owen Richey, Cody Jonathon Richey (Courtney Holden) and his baby girl Cierra Elizabeth Richey; his three granddaughters Jenna Laree Gorth,Sophie Marie Richey,and Holley Marie Richey. his ex-mother-in-law Elizabeth Mae Coday, his brothers Charles Owen Richey lll and wife Karen, and Larry David Richey and wife Cindy, uncle Larry Richey and aunt Bobby Richey and very close friends

John and Ruby Smith and a host of nieces,nephews and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia. Cremation will follow. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.