Carol J Wagner

Carol Jean Wagner age 72 of Winchester, OH, passed away Friday December 1, 2017 at her residence. She was born July 27, 1945 in Hamilton County, OH the daughter of the late George and Clara Belle (Ernst) Kattine. She was a homemaker and attended the Living Springs Community Church in Mowrystown, OH.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by step mother; Virginia Kattine and 2 brothers; David and George Henry Kattine. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Lowell Wagner of Winchester, 1 son; Wesley Wagner and wife Betty Kay of Winchester, 3 daughters; Regina Utter and husband Charlie of Georgetown, Audra Wagner of Georgetown, Maria Palm and husband Jason of West Union, 2 brothers; Bob Kattine of Colerain, OH, Jim Kattine of West Union, 5 sisters; Rosalee Juska of Winchester, LaQuitta Huston of Sabina, OH, Marlyn Dunn of Blanchester, OH, Norma Jean McAffee of Martinsville, OH, and Jo Ann of FL, 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Sunday December 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Kraig Walker officiating. Burial will follow at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

