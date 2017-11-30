Five new members to enter WBHS Athletic Hall of Fame

Induction ceremony set for Jan. 26 –

By Wade Linville –

Five new members will join the Western Brown High School Athletic Hall of Fame on January 26 of 2018.

Among the five inductees to be honored during the Jan. 26 ceremony is Christine Moon. Moon is a 2010 graduate of Western Brown High School, where she was a standout cross country and track athlete for the Lady Broncos. She was a seven-time Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team all-star in cross country and track. During the 2009 season, she was named the SBAAC America Division Runner of the Year. She set the school and SBAAC track record in the 3,200 meter run and the steeple chase and is the co-record holder in the 5K run in cross country. Moon is a two-time Division I state qualifier in indoor track, where she placed 11th in the 3200m run. Moon went on to attend the University of the Cumberland’s where she ran cross country, indoor track and outdoor track all four years. During her four years at the Cumberland’s, Moon was a four-year scholar athlete and was a Patriot Scholarship recipient. She set the school record in the 3k steeple chase. She was awarded the outstanding freshmen award in cross country in 2010. She was also honored as captain of the cross country team her senior season. Moon graduated from the University of the Cumberland’s in 2014 with a degree in Public Health Administration and Psychology. She is currently a licensed agency sales and marketing specialist at American Family Insurance.

The second inductee to be honored on Jan. 26 is Darryll Patrick. Patrick is a 2009 graduate of Western Brown High School, where he excelled in cross country and track. He was a Second Team SBAAC American Division selection in 2005 and was an SBAAC First Team all-star in 2006, 2007 and 2008. He was also the SBAAC American Division Runner of the Year in 2008. During the spring, Patrick was a standout track and field athlete. He was a Second Team SBAAC all-star selection in 2006 and 2007 and made the SBAAC American Division First Team all-star list in 2008 and 2009. Patrick was honored in 2009 as the SBAAC American Division ete Athlete of the Year in track. He was chosen to the All-Southwest District First Team in 2008 and Second Team in 2009. He went on to have an outstanding cross country and track career at Berea College. He was a first team KIAC all-star selection all four years in cross country. He was the 2010 KIAC runner of the year and was selected to the NAIA honorable mention team in 2011 and 2012. He was also a four-time KIAC all-conference selection in outdoor track at Berea. Patrick is currently in his fifth season as the assistant cross country and track coach and recruiting coordinator at Berea College. He has his Bachelor’s Degree in Health and Physical Education from Berea College.

The third inductee is Lauren Davis. Davis is a 2010 graduate of Western Brown High School, where she had an outstanding career in multiple sports for the Broncos. She was an SBAAC Second Team all-star in soccer in 2008. She also excelled in volleyball, making SBAAC Second Team in 2007, SBAAC First Team in 2008 and 2009, and was the SBAAC American Division Volleyball Player of the Year in 2008. She was also selected to the Associated Press Southwest District First Team and the Cincinnati Enquirer All-City team in 2008. She finished with 585 career kills in volleyball. She was also a tremendous athlete on the track, being selected as a SBAAC American Division First Team all-star in 2007, 2008 and 2009. During her outstanding high school career in multiple sports, basketball was the sport that took her to another level. She was an SBAAC Second Team selection as a freshman in 2007 and was selected SBAAC American Division First Team in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Davis was selected as the SBAAC American Division Basketball Player of the Year her junior and senior seasons. In 2009, she was selected to the D-I Southwest District Honorable Mention team as well as the Division I District 16 Honorable Mention team. During her senior season, she was chosen as a D-I Cincinnati Enquirer First Team selection in basketball and was nominated for the D-I Southwest District Special Mention Team as well. She finished with 1,033 career points on the hardwood and still holds the school record of 83.5% from the free throw line for a season.

Davis went on to play college basketball at the University of Charleston in West Virginia for 2 years and then transferred to St. Joseph’s University in Indiana and played 2 years of basketball where she graduated in 2016. Lauren scored over 1000 points during her four year college career and was Second Team all-conference at St. Joseph’s her senior year. She has a degree in Sports Management and Business and plans on getting her Master’s in Business and pursuing a coaching career at the college level.

The next inductee is to be recognized on Jan. 26 is Jeanette (Cunningham) Blackmond. Blackmond is a 2010 graduate of Western Brown High School who was a gifted basketball player, earning SBAAC American Division First Team honors in 2010, while being named captain of the basketball team her senior year. She was also named to the Brown County All-Tournament Team. But it was volleyball where she stood out most. She gained SBAAC Second Team honors in volleyball her freshmen year, while being the first freshmen in Western Brown history to play on the varsity squad, as well as the only player to play on the varsity team all four years at WBHS. Blackmond was named to the SBAAC American Division First Team in 2007, 2008 and 2009. She was named to the Cincinnati Enquirer All City First Team and the District 16 First Team as a sophomore. She was selected to the Division I Southwest District Third Team as a junior. During her senior year, the senior captain was named the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year, while leading her team to a 20 win season and a 14-0 record in league play (which was the first time in school history) and the fourth straight league title during her career. Blackmond went on to play college volleyball at William Penn University in Iowa, where she was a three-year letter winner. She was an All Mid-Western Collegiate Conference Honorable Mention selection in 2012 and 2013. She finished with several top ten records including the all-time game attack record with a .650 %, fourth overall in matches played with 165, seventh overall in kills with 885, eighth overall in attacks with 2,495 and fourth overall in blocks with 384. Jeanette graduated from William Penn University in 2014 with a degree in Special Education. She currently is a ninth grade Intervention Specialist and Assistant Varsity volleyball coach at Western Brown High School. She is married to husband, Jamal, and they have one son, JJ.

The fifth inductee to be honored on Jan. 26 is Jeff Jones. Jones is a 1980 graduate of Georgetown High School. After high school graduation, Jones served 11 years in the United States Marine Corp, earning the “combat action ribbon” and the Navy Achievement Award from (1983-1993). He is a member of the Georgetown High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his outstanding cross country and track and field accomplishments, where his cross country team in 1979 placed sixth in the state and he placed in the top eight in three different track and field events in the 1980 OHSAA state track meet, earning him a spot on the OHSAA Class “A” All Tournament Team. When the varsity track position opened up at Western Brown in 1999, through the recommendation of long-time Hamersville track coach Sue Purtell, Jones was hired in 2000 to be the girls varsity track coach. For the next 17 years, Jones amassed 1,422 wins, six SBAAC league titles, six SBAAC Coach of the Year honors, coached 17 school track record holders out of 18 events and led numerous athletes to the Division I OHSAA Regional and State track meets. Jones was a tremendous track coach, because of the passion and work ethic he brought everyday doing something he truly loved. Jones works at L-3 Fuzing and Ordance Systems as a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor. He is married to wife, Janet. Their three children, Blake, Cory and Erin all graduated from Western Brown High School.