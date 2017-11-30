Blue Jays ready to soar under Woodward

By Wade Linville –

A new season of high school hoops is underway, and this year’s Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays are ready to soar under the leadership of varsity head coach Rex Woodward.

Woodward took over as the new RULH varsity boys’ head basketball coach after coaching for the past seven years on the junior varsity and freshmen level.

Woodward, a 2007 RULH High School graduate, is excited to get the opportunity to lead a talenter crew of experienced Blue Jays in his first year as varsity head coach.

“I’m excited. I think it’s a privilege when you get to come back and coach where you played,” said Woodward. “This is now my seventh year of coaching at the high school level, and I’ve been preparing myself for this.”

Find out more about Woodward and this year’s Blue Jays in this year’s Prep Basketball Preview to appear in The Ripley Bee and The News Democrat on Dec. 7.