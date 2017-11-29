RULH students learn about ‘Global Food’

By Chris Young, RULH High School –

In our world the need of ready available food doesn’t’ always meet the demand. In our global world there is a surplus of food produced and other areas of our society there is an inadequate supply.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Global Food students learn the importance of food preservation by studying the process and techniques of food preserving. Student learn from this lesson that food preservation increases shelf-life, makes seasonal foods available year around, increases variety in the diet, saves time and energy over time, stabilizes prices and food shortages, decreases waste from spoilage and improves nutrition.